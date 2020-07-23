Chelsea’s Lampard tells Liverpool not to get too arrogant

football

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:46 IST

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said Premier League champions Liverpool should not become too arrogant after being left unimpressed with the behaviour of their bench during Wednesday’s 5-3 Premier League defeat.

Lampard was involved in an exchange with Liverpool’s bench after a free kick was awarded against Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic. Trent Alexander-Arnold found the net from the free kick to make it 2-0.

“For me it wasn’t a foul from Kovacic,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “There were a lot of things that were ongoing and on the bench ... I’ve got no problem with Juergen Klopp, he’s managed this team and it’s fantastic.

“Some of the bench, it’s a fine line between when you are winning - and they’ve won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club - but also don’t get too arrogant with it.

“That was my thing, but (it’s) done. In match play you get emotional and that was it.”

Defeat left Chelsea fourth on 63 points, trailing Manchester United on goal difference. Lampard’s side need only a point from their final match on Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers to seal a place in next season’s Champions League.