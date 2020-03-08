e-paper
Chelsea thump former manager Ancelotti’s Everton 4-0

Seven minutes later Spain’s Pedro, revelling in space, latched on to a fine through ball from former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and picked his spot to the left of the advancing Jordan Pickford.

football Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)(AP)
         

Two goals in each half from a rampant Chelsea earned them a 4-0 victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton on Sunday, cementing their place in the Premier League’s top four. Mason Mount scored the first in the 14th minute, bursting from midfield and playing a one-two with Pedro before controlling the ball, turning and shooting low into the corner. Seven minutes later Spain’s Pedro, revelling in space, latched on to a fine through ball from former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and picked his spot to the left of the advancing Jordan Pickford.

The home side doubled their lead in three second-half minutes. In the 51st the indefatigable Barkley set up Willian to shoot across goal and into the far corner from 20 metres with Pickford stranded. Then France striker Olivier Giroud poked the ball home from a Willian cross after a corner.

Everton coach Ancelotti, who spent two years at Chelsea, leading the team which included current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to the league and FA Cup double in 2010, enjoyed a warm greeting from the Stamford Bridge crowd on Sunday.

Yet he cut a forlorn figure on the touchline, his team managing only one shot on target. They lie in 12th place in the table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

