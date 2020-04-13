e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / China’s football squad left ‘anxious, homesick’ by coronavirus

China’s football squad left ‘anxious, homesick’ by coronavirus

Chinese media previously reported that the squad were mentally fatigued by a combination of practice, quarantine and being away from their families for so long at a difficult time.

football Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:25 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Shanghai
File photo of Chinese football coach Li Tie.
File photo of Chinese football coach Li Tie.(Twitter/Everton)
         

China coach Li Tie has revealed the psychological toll coronavirus took on the national football squad during a five-week training camp prolonged by the pandemic. Li’s men spent much of March in Dubai, where many Chinese Super League (CSL) teams also took refuge, before returning home when the outbreak began to subside in China.

Chinese media previously reported that the squad were mentally fatigued by a combination of practice, quarantine and being away from their families for so long at a difficult time. Coronavirus emerged in central China in December before spreading worldwide and has torpedoed football seasons -- and sport in general -- all over the globe.

“With the epidemic situation in Dubai worsening every day, the number of guests in our hotel was decreasing day by day,” Li told Chinese television.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chelsea star Drogba offers hospital in virus fight

“The other Chinese Super League teams who had been training there returned to China one after another.

“During that time, all our players and staff were under great psychological pressure.

“Everyone was anxious, homesick and worried about our own safety.” After struggling to find a flight, Li’s squad left Dubai on March 23 and flew to the Chinese island of Hainan for quarantine and more training, according to Xinhua news agency.

The players, who all tested negative for coronavirus, only returned to their clubs last week to prepare for the CSL season -- but that has been indefinitely put back.

Former Everton midfielder Li had gathered his side for World Cup qualifiers on March 26 and 31 against the Maldives and Guam before they were postponed.

Brazilian-born striker Elkeson was the only naturalised player in the training squad but Li said he will not be afraid to call up other foreign-born players.

“Undoubtedly naturalised players can make the national team stronger,” Li said.

“As far as I am concerned, more naturalised players will join my team, provided that they are willing to serve the team.” Li believes that the 2022 World Cup qualifiers will resume in October or November, although there are no confirmed dates.

Li replaced Marcello Lippi after the Italian World Cup winner abruptly quit in November following defeat to Group A rivals Syria.

The loss left China fighting to keep their 2022 hopes alive, eight points behind table-toppers Syria.

tags
top news
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
In Covid-19 testing push, ICMR may collect samples from areas with zero infection
In Covid-19 testing push, ICMR may collect samples from areas with zero infection
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Ministers back in offices as Centre debates lockdown decision
Ministers back in offices as Centre debates lockdown decision
2021 Toyota Harrier: All you need to know about the new SUV
2021 Toyota Harrier: All you need to know about the new SUV
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News