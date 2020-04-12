Coronavirus: African Champions League semi-finals postponed

football

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:57 IST

Next month’s two-legged semi-finals of the African Champions League have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Sunday.

“In light of growing concerns and evolving nature on COVID-19 (that has led to a) lockdown in most countries, the CAF Emergency Committee has decided to postpone the matches until further notice,” a statement said.

“A new schedule will be announced in due time.

In semi-final showdowns between Moroccan and Egyptian clubs, Raja Casablanca are due to meet Zamalek while Wydad Casablanca will face record eight-time winners Al Ahly.

The two Moroccan sides were to host the first legs on the opening weekend of May with the return matches in Egypt one week later.

Also postponed were the African Confederation Cup semi-finals, to be played at the same time.

Pyramids FC of Egypt take on Horoya of Guinea in one semi-final while the other game is an all Moroccan clash between Renaissance Berkane and Hassania Agadir.

Over the past month, the pandemic has shut down world sport on an unprecedented scale.

“Meanwhile, CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities such as the World Health Organization on the impact of the virus on the continent,” the statement added.