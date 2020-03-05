Coronavirus Outbreak: India-Tajikistan friendly likely to be postponed

football

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 18:53 IST

The Indian football team’s scheduled friendly match away in Tajikistan on March 31 is likely to be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world. “Most probably it will get postponed. There are growing concerns over coronavirus and we have to take precaution at this time,” a source close to the development said.

India are also slated to take on Asian champions Qatar in Bhubaneswar in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier Group E tie on March 26. Although there are growing concerns over whether that match will eventually see the light of the day or not, All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said: “No official release from AFC or FIFA. We are yet to hear from them.”

The number of global coronavirus cases have reached more than 90,0000 with over 3,000 deaths reported across the world so far.

Many sporting events have had to be postponed due to the growing threat of coronavirus with questions even being raised on whether the Olympics will take place in Tokyo or not.

In another development, the Archery Association of India (AAI) also said on Thursday that it will not send their team for the upcoming Asia Cup world ranking tournament in Bangkok.