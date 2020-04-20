e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / COVID-19: Thiago Silva looking at positives during this ‘strange period’

COVID-19: Thiago Silva looking at positives during this ‘strange period’

As football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the pandemic, players are staying at their homes. The players have been provided with a personalised programme by the club to keep them fit.

football Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:35 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Paris
A file photo of Thiago Silva.
A file photo of Thiago Silva.(Getty Images)
         

Despite calling the current situation a ‘strange period’ due to coronavirus pandemic, Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is looking at the positives saying that players are getting time to spend with their families.

“It’s a strange period, we need to adapt, life goes on. In life, there are moments like that, more difficult times. The positive is that we are all able to make the most of spending some more time with our families. But it’s, of course, a very difficult time, not only for footballers but for everyone,” the club’s official website quoted Silva as saying.

As football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the pandemic, players are staying at their homes. The players have been provided with a personalised programme by the club to keep them fit.

Silva said the club has a ‘very responsible’ squad and reminded players that they are not on holiday.

“I have spoken with the coach, we often send each other messages. We have a squad Whatsapp group too, we are always talking, every week we talk, to see how things are going, if there is any news to share, if there is any change on the return date,” he said.

“But I know my squad, it’s a very responsible squad. You often see the videos on their Instagram, their training sessions, but when you work with everyone on a daily basis, you know that the guys are responsible. We need to be professional and continue to work, because we aren’t on holiday. It’s a moment to take note of our responsibilities. And to be ready if we need to play again,” Silva added.

tags
top news
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
LIVE: Kerala withdraws lockdown concessions after Centre’s objections
LIVE: Kerala withdraws lockdown concessions after Centre’s objections
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News