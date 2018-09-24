Cristiano Ronaldo recovers from red card misery to help Juventus beat Frosinone

Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the disappointment of his midweek sending off to score a late goal as Juventus preserved its perfect Serie A start on Sunday.

Ronaldo pounced nine minutes from time to set Juventus on its way to a 2-0 win at newly promoted Frosinone, which has still to score a goal this season.

It was Ronaldo’s third goal in two Italian league games after the Portugal star took a while to get off the mark for his new club following his move from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo had been sent off in Juventus’ 2-0 win at Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday after appearing to pull at an opponent’s hair.

“No one expected anything different from Cristiano, he will score so many goals and he is the least of our problems,” Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini said.

“He was unlucky Wednesday but he will always be decisive in our matches.”

Ronaldo came close to scoring early on at Frosinone but was denied by a goal-line clearance from Marco Capuano.

Juventus struggled to break Frosinone down but, just as it looked as though its 100 percent record this season was set to end, Miralem Pjanic’s scuffed shot ricocheted into Ronaldo’s path and he swept it home.

Ronaldo also sparked the counterattack which led to Juventus’ second goal, which was finished off by Federico Bernardeschi.

GIFTS FOR NAPOLI

Napoli seems to be finding its feet under new coach Carlo Ancelotti and Lorenzo Insigne is reveling in his more central role.

Insigne scored twice to help Napoli win 3-1 at Torino in a dominant performance from last season’s runner-up.

Torino gifted Insigne the first goal with less than four minutes on the clock. Emiliano Moretti attempted to clear Sebastiano Luperto’s cross but it came off Torino teammate Nicolas N’Koulou and straight into the path of Insigne, who drove the ball in under the crossbar.

Simone Verdi doubled Napoli’s lead in the 20th with his first goal since joining from Bologna in the offseason. The Italy forward started the move in midfield before passing to Dries Mertens on the left and racing into the area to fire in the return pass.

Torino got back into the game when Andrea Belotti converted a penalty early in the second half after Alejandro Berenguer had been brought down by Luperto.

However, the hosts gifted Napoli another easy goal shortly afterward. Armando Izzo lost possession in midfield to Marek Hamsik, who picked out Jose Callejon. The Spaniard’s shot came off the post but Inisgne was on hand to tap in the rebound.

It was Insigne’s third goal in two league matches, following a slow start to the season.

FIRST GOAL

Bologna’s first goal of the season was worth the wait.

It also led to a surprise victory as Filippo Inzaghi’s team upset Roma 2-0.

Bologna hadn’t scored in its previous four matches but the hosts got off the mark in stunning fashion 10 minutes before halftime.

Robin Olsen only flapped at Sebastien De Maio’s cross and the ball came through to Federico Mattiello near the byline and he cut back before curling a finish into the far side of the net.

Bologna's Federico Santander celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal. (AP)

Lorenzo Pellegrini should have equalized on the stroke of halftime but blasted over with an open goal and Bologna doubled its tally just before the hour mark.

Federico Santander raced from inside his own half to collect Diego Falcinelli’s pass and finish off a swift counterattack.

Roma hasn’t won since the opening day of the season and lost 3-0 at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

OTHER MATCHES

Giacomo Bonaventura scored against his old club but AC Milan was held 2-2 by Atalanta following a stoppage-time equalizer by Emiliano Rigoni.

Gonzalo Higuain had volleyed in the opener after 90 seconds for Milan before Papu Gomez leveled early in the second half.

Bonaventura, who also had a goal disallowed on video review, and Higuain both hit the post.

Elsewhere, Lazio picked up its fourth victory in all competitions with a 4-1 win over Genoa, while Udinese won 2-0 at Chievo Verona.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 14:31 IST