e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Criticism of Cavani ban grows in South America

Criticism of Cavani ban grows in South America

Cavani was last week banned for three games and fined 100,000 pounds ($136,180) for posting an Instagram message to a friend with what the FA decided to be a racist term after his Manchester United side’s 3-2 win over Southampton on Nov. 29.

football Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 29, 2020 Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 29, 2020 Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt(Pool via REUTERS)
         

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) joined the growing criticism of England’s FA on Tuesday with a condemnation of the three-match ban given to Uruguayan Edinson Cavani for alleged racism.

Cavani was last week banned for three games and fined 100,000 pounds ($136,180) for posting an Instagram message to a friend with what the FA decided to be a racist term after his Manchester United side’s 3-2 win over Southampton on Nov. 29.

The FA said the post brought the game into disrepute and ordered him to undergo “face-to-face education” as part of his punishment. The striker apologised for any misunderstanding and declined to challenge the ban.

“The disciplinary measure levelled on the Uruguayan player clearly does not take into account the cultural characteristics and use of certain terms spoken in daily life in Uruguay,” CONMEBOL said in a statement.

“Judgment of these kind of declarations... should always be made bearing in mind the context in which they were made and above all the cultural peculiarities of each player and each country.

“CONMEBOL condemns and always will condemn with the greatest energy any racism or discrimination but the specific case for which Cavani was sanctioned does not constitute one of them.”

The statement followed similar protestations by both the Uruguayan Football Association and a union of Uruguayan professional players.

The country’s Academy of Letters, an association dedicated to protecting and promoting the Spanish language used in Uruguay, also criticised the ban.

tags
top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In