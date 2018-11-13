Daniel Sturridge charged with breaching betting rules; could face ban

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be facing a ban from football after being charged on Monday with breaching rules on betting.

England’s Football Association said the alleged breaches took place in January 2018, when Sturridge was on loan from Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool reacted by saying the 29-year-old Sturridge has “stated categorically that he has never gambled on football.”

“Daniel has given his full and unequivocal cooperation throughout this process,” Liverpool said in a statement, “and has assured the club he will continue to do so.”

In April last year, Premier League player Joey Barton was banned for 18 months for placing more than a thousand bets on football over an 11-year period, including games he played in.

The FA said Sturridge is alleged to have breached two rules. The first relates to bets on matches or any other football matter, and the second involves providing information about football from his privileged position to another person for the purposes of betting.

Sturridge has until Nov. 20 to respond to the charge.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea striker has played 26 times for England, the most recent appearance coming in October 2017. He is back in favor at Liverpool, and has scored four goals as the back-up striker to Roberto Firmino this season.

