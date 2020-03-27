David Beckham thanks ‘brave’ healthcare workers in COVID-19 fight

football

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:31 IST

Retired football superstar David Beckham has expressed gratitude towards “brave healthcare workers” who are working tirelessly and treating patients with COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic. Beckham has posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with his kids. “Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” he captioned the video.

The entire world has come to a standstill amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Sports activities have also taken a big hit and almost all the events have been postponed or cancelled, including the Olympics.

Earlier, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also thanked the health workers for their service. In a video posted on Liverpool’s official Twitter handle, he said: “Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services, all the health workers out there.”

“It’s unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us at LFC, I would like to say thank you - or, how we would say in Germany, Vielen dank,” he added.

Over 5,00,000 people across the world have been infected with novel coronavirus and more than 24,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.