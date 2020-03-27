e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / David Beckham thanks ‘brave’ healthcare workers in COVID-19 fight

David Beckham thanks ‘brave’ healthcare workers in COVID-19 fight

Beckham has posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with his kids.

football Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
David Beckham, right, talks to chef Gordon Ramsay.
David Beckham, right, talks to chef Gordon Ramsay.(AP)
         

Retired football superstar David Beckham has expressed gratitude towards “brave healthcare workers” who are working tirelessly and treating patients with COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic. Beckham has posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with his kids. “Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” he captioned the video.

The entire world has come to a standstill amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Sports activities have also taken a big hit and almost all the events have been postponed or cancelled, including the Olympics.

Earlier, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also thanked the health workers for their service. In a video posted on Liverpool’s official Twitter handle, he said: “Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services, all the health workers out there.”

“It’s unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us at LFC, I would like to say thank you - or, how we would say in Germany, Vielen dank,” he added.

Over 5,00,000 people across the world have been infected with novel coronavirus and more than 24,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

top news
‘There is a gap’: Cabinet Secretary raises a red flag on Covid-19 surveillance
‘There is a gap’: Cabinet Secretary raises a red flag on Covid-19 surveillance
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
Covid-19 updates: S Korea struggles to meet global demand for test kits
Covid-19 updates: S Korea struggles to meet global demand for test kits
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
Corona Kavach: Key things to know about the govt’s Covid-19 app
Corona Kavach: Key things to know about the govt’s Covid-19 app
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News