Delhi HC rejects Minerva Punjab plea challenging AIFF’s decision on Srinagar match

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the plea of Minerva Punjab FC challenging the decision of All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) league committee not to postpone the I-League match against Real Kashmir FC in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

The plea was disposed of after Minerva Punjab’s counsel informed the court that the matter has now been taken up by the AIFF’s league committee and that the league committee would take up the matter on February 25.

Minerva’s counsels Abhimanyu Tewari and Amitabh Tewari had filed a plea, requesting the AIFF league committee to postpone their match with Kashmir which was scheduled to take place at the TRC Ground in Srinagar on February 18.

“The rejection is completely against all principles of equity and is violative of the I-League regulations 2018-19 and the FIFA safety guidelines,” the plea said.

“The decision of the AIFF not to postpone the match is inequitable and has been taken without taking the situation into account and without accounting for the safety of the players and the spectators,” the plea added.

The advocates said that Minerva’s fears were well founded and a request to postpone the match would not affect any party in the light of the extremely volatile situation in the Valley.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:34 IST