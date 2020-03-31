e-paper
Dortmund’s Can banned two games over Neymar clash

football Updated: Mar 31, 2020 20:05 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
The referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, Wednesday March 11, 2020 in Paris. The match is being played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, Wednesday March 11, 2020 in Paris. The match is being played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)
         

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can received a two-match ban from UEFA on Tuesday following his sending-off in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Can was shown a red card in the closing minutes of a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes on March 11 after an altercation with Neymar in which he pushed the Brazilian to the ground.

PSG won the tie 3-2 on aggregate after overturning a 2-1 first-leg loss. However, UEFA has since postponed both the Champions League and Europa League because of the coronavirus pandemic.

