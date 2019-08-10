e-paper
Dutee Chand granted Europe visa in bid to qualify for World Championships

While Dutee asked for help a day earlier, sources said that the athlete had applied for the visa last week and had planned to depart from India on Friday.

other-sports Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:14 IST
PTI
PTI
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Dutee Chand.
File photo of Dutee Chand.(AFP)
         

India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand was on Friday granted visa to travel to Europe and participate in a couple of races in her bid to qualify for the World Athletics Championships. On Thursday, the athlete requested the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help her get visa so that she can participate in the competitions.

“Stand as a proud daughter with all who stood by me in the time of need. Big shout out 2 all who made my voice heard. Big thanks to @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @IndiaSports @KirenRijiju for personally looking into my visa issue and clearing it from their side. Thanks @Naveen_Odisha,” Dutee wrote on her twitter handle.

Dutee, who recently became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal in the World University Games, is slated to compete in 100m dash in two IAAF-approved races -- one in Ireland on August 13 and another in Germany on August 19. But she is yet to get her visa.

While Dutee asked for help a day earlier, sources said that the athlete had applied for the visa last week and had planned to depart from India on Friday.

Dutee is currently a student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar.

The World Championships qualifying timing is 11.24 seconds and the 2020 Olympic Games cut-off is 11.15.

She ran her personal best and achieved a national record time of 11.26 seconds in Doha in April during the Asian Championships.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 12:54 IST

