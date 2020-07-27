e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Dybala’s injury not as serious as thought, could face Lyon

Dybala’s injury not as serious as thought, could face Lyon

Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue and had to be replaced in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria, a result which secured the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

football Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:53 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Juventus' Paulo Dybala reacts after missing a chance to score.
Juventus' Paulo Dybala reacts after missing a chance to score. (AP)
         

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala’s injury is less serious than first believed and he could be ready for next week’s Champions League match against Lyon. Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue and had to be replaced in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria, a result which secured the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

On Monday, Juventus said tests “revealed an elongation of the rectus femoral muscle of the left thigh.

“His condition will be evaluated day by day,” added Juventus, which did not say how long Dybala will be out.

Recovery time from similar injuries is about 10 days.

Juventus plays Lyon in the second leg of round of 16 on Aug. 7. It needs to overturn a 1-0 loss from February to advance to the quarterfinals in Lisbon.

tags
top news
US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank
US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh
Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
‘In 6 weeks, cases doubled’: WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating
‘In 6 weeks, cases doubled’: WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In