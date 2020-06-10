e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / East Bengal send contract papers to new recruits

East Bengal send contract papers to new recruits

“We have started sending the signed contract agreements beginning today. It was held up because of the current lockdown crisis,” an East Bengal top official said.

football Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
East Bengal celebrates 3-2 victory over Mohun Bagan at the I-League match.
East Bengal celebrates 3-2 victory over Mohun Bagan at the I-League match.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
         

East Bengal on Wednesday began sending the return contracts papers to their 20 newly recruited players which were held up due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

“We have started sending the signed contract agreements beginning today. It was held up because of the current lockdown crisis,” an East Bengal top official said.

Photocopies of contracts of two of the East Bengal recruits are in possession with PTI.

Earlier, there were reports that the club are yet to return the contract of the players whom they had signed in the last couple of months for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Rubbishing the reports, the East Bengal top official said: “A section in media are trying to misguide football lovers by spreading such speculation.

“Those who are writing this want to kill the sport in the country and they are doing it intentionally. It’s purely their vested interest.”The players who have signed for East Bengal this season are Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rino Anto, CK Vineeth, Vikas Saini, Pritam Singh, Anil Chavan, Girik Khosla, Sankar Roy, Keegan Pereira, Mohammed Irshad, Bikash Jairu, Cavin Lobo, Sehnaj Singh, Loken Meitei, Rafique Ali Sardar, Angousana Luwang, Gurtej Singh, Novin Gurung, Lalram Chullova, Balwant Singh.They have also retained the services of goalkeeper Mirshad Michu.

East Bengal have terminated their tie-up with Quess Corp who had a 70 per cent stake. Both the parties had a three-year deal but the Bengaluru-based investors exited in two years.

There’s little clarity on the exit strategy between the two parties and on whether the sporting rights, currently enjoyed by the joint venture, has been transferred back to the club.

This has led to further speculation that East Bengal may not be able to take part in Calcutta Football League and IFA Shield.

The All India Football Federation also had asked East Bengal to clarify the ownership structure following Quess’ exit to clear AFC’s club licensing criteria.

“So, does that mean Quess will make a team and play? We have a fan base of more than 4 crore all over the world. Will they take it for granted. Everything will be sorted,” the official asserted.

The club is desperately looking for sponsors to follow their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan into joining the Indian Super League.

tags
top news
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Rs 10 lakh crore revenue drop expected due to Coronavirus: Gadkari
Rs 10 lakh crore revenue drop expected due to Coronavirus: Gadkari
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In