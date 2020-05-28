English Premier League to restart on June 17: report

football

Updated: May 28, 2020 20:50 IST

The English Premier League is all set for a restart on June 17 according to a various reports in English media. The report states that the league will restart with two matches: a blockbuster clash between Arsenal and Manchester City and the other one between Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

The decision to resume English football’s biggest competition was made after the 20 clubs agreed to come back that week in Thursday’s ‘D-Day’ videoconference. It is to be noted that as per reports, the original proposed date was June 20, but the three-day cushion has been kept to see how the first two matches fare. Once the coast seems clear, another huge clash – between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur is possibly in line to be played June 19.

It is believed that topics ranging from broadcast rebates and home and neutral venues were also expected to be discussed but no information has come on those fronts. The decision to resume the EPL was expected given how the authorities and clubs have been reportedly taking small steps towards it. The resumption of the Bundesliga couple with the fact that June 8 has been set as the official date of La Liga resumption, was an indication of the clear road ahead being clear for the EPL.

Premier League teams had on Wednesday given their approval to begin contact training as England move a step forward in resuming its top-tier football league. The players returned to individual and small group training last week as officials continue to target mid-June as a possible return date for resumption of matches.

The EPL, on March 19, was suspended till April 30 due to the Coronavirus pandemic with Liverpool stationed at the top of the standings with 82 points from 29 matches. No matches have been played since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Villa on March 9. The league was among Europe’s top five to be halted due to the increasing number of virus cases, and although the future was unknown, several former footballers clamoured for the scrapping of the season.

The news is in particularly big for Liverpool since they are just two wins away from securing their maiden Premier League title in 20 years.