e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Eric Cantona, former Manchester United great says humans ‘will become eternal’ in perplexing UEFA award acceptance speech

Dressed in a red shirt and grey cap, Cantona started off by invoking William Shakespeare’s King Lear: “As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods.”

football Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:18 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Monaco
File photo of Eric Cantona.
File photo of Eric Cantona.(Getty Images)
         

Former France great Eric Cantona gave a typically perplexing speech after collecting the UEFA presidential award at the Champions League draw. Cantona said “only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us, but unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply. I love football.” It came after Cantona, who was fondly referred to as King Eric by fans of former club Manchester United, was asked to give his thoughts on receiving the accolade in Monaco.

Dressed in a red shirt and grey cap, Cantona started off by invoking William Shakespeare’s King Lear: “As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods.” He added: “They will kill us for the sport. Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the aging of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state and so we will become eternal.”

ALSO READ: Eric Cantona to be honoured with UEFA President’s Award

Cantona was known as an original thinker on and off the pitch, and has a history of making nonsensical statements. 

At a news conference in February 1995 after he was handed an eight-month ban for jumping into the stands and kicking a fan in England, Cantona’s only comment before walking out of the room was: “When the seagulls follow the trawler, it’s because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea.”

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 18:57 IST

tags
more from football
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss