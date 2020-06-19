e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Everton need a perfect game to beat Liverpool: Carlo Ancelotti

Everton need a perfect game to beat Liverpool: Carlo Ancelotti

Premier League leaders Liverpool need six points to clinch their first title in 30 years and will be formidable opponents, having beaten Everton this season already in the league and FA Cup.

football Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:58 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.(Getty Images)
         

Everton will have to play a perfect game to beat Liverpool in Sunday’s derby at Goodison Park and home advantage no longer exists without fans in the stands, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday. Premier League leaders Liverpool need six points to clinch their first title in 30 years and will be formidable opponents, having beaten Everton this season already in the league and FA Cup.

“We have to play a perfect game showing character, showing sacrifice, showing personality. To beat Liverpool, you have to do more than 100%,” Ancelotti told reporters.

The match was confirmed at Goodison, rather than a neutral venue, last week after concerns about supporters gathering outside. Merseyside derbies are always passionate affairs, with the home crowds creating a special atmosphere that will now be lacking.

“I am pleased that the game is at Goodison Park, I’m not pleased that we have to play without supporters,” said Ancelotti. “The fact that we play home without supporters is a disadvantage for us, it will be a disadvantage for Liverpool, this is for sure.

“Nobody knows how the players are going to react without supporters. We will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man and we know how our fans supported us during home games but you have to respect the rules, the procedure. I think it is the right procedure.”

Everton will be without Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph due to injury, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Theo Walcott are long-term absentees. Midfielder Andre Gomes, who had surgery after fracturing his right ankle in November, is available.

“Gomes is really important for us,” said Ancelotti. “He came back before the lockdown, he needed time to perform at his best. But now he’s fit, in good condition and comfortable on the pitch.”

tags
top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks:’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks:’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In