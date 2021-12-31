e-paper
Ex-Manchester United, Scotland manager Tommy Docherty dies at 92

Ex-Manchester United, Scotland manager Tommy Docherty dies at 92

Docherty spent most of his playing career — nine years — at Preston before joining Arsenal and then Chelsea. He played 25 times for Scotland.

football Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:57 IST
Associated Press
Manchester
Photo of former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty
Photo of former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty (Twitter)
         

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty, popularly known as ‘The Doc’, has died after a long illness at the age of 92, his family announced on Thursday.

Docherty managed 12 clubs - including Chelsea and Aston Villa and a stint in Australia - after a playing career that included 25 caps for Scotland between 1951-59 and more than 300 games at Preston North End.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United,” United said on Twitter.

Docherty was at Old Trafford from 1972-77, replacing Frank O’Farrell, with the 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Bob Paisley’s Liverpool a highlight.

He was sacked in 1977 after an extra-marital affair with the wife of the United physio.

