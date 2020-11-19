e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘Experienced One’ Mourinho says everything is now deja vu

‘Experienced One’ Mourinho says everything is now deja vu

The 57-year-old Portuguese has since held coaching positions at Inter Milan and Real Madrid followed by a second stint with Chelsea before taking over at Manchester United and then Spurs.

football Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 22:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - November 8, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho Pool via REUTERS/Dave Thompson/Files
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - November 8, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho Pool via REUTERS/Dave Thompson/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said the wealth of experience he has gained from previous coaching stints should be reflected in a new moniker: ‘The Experienced One’. Mourinho famously described himself as ‘A Special One’ when he arrived in England as Chelsea’s manager in 2004, having just guided Portuguese club Porto to the Champions League title.

The 57-year-old Portuguese has since held coaching positions at Inter Milan and Real Madrid followed by a second stint with Chelsea before taking over at Manchester United and then Spurs.

Asked how he would describe himself, Mourinho told Tencent Sports in an interview: “The ‘Experienced One.’ I am very experienced. Basically everything that happens to me in football now is deja vu, is something that has happened to me before.

“There are jobs that you need a special fitness condition like a football player. A 40-year-old does not have the same potential like a 20-or 30-year old, unless you’re (AC Milan’s Swedish striker) Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“Coaching you just need your brain, an accumulation of experiences and knowledge can only make you better.”

Mourinho’s Tottenham are second in the Premier League with 17 points, one point behind Leicester City and five ahead of Saturday’s visitors Manchester City who have a game in hand.

tags
top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In