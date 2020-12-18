e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Fans to return for Asian Champions League for first time since March

Fans to return for Asian Champions League for first time since March

The Asian Football Confederation announced on the eve of the decider between the clubs from Iran and South Korea that spectators totalling “up to 30 percent of the stadium capacity” would be allowed into the 40,000-seater Al Janoub Stadium.

football Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 19:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Qatar
Football fans of all ages enjoy the Amir Cup final.
Football fans of all ages enjoy the Amir Cup final.(Getty Images)
         

Spectators will be permitted to attend Saturday’s final of the Asian Champions League between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai in Doha, the first time that fans will be allowed to watch the competition in person since play was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Asian Football Confederation announced on the eve of the decider between the clubs from Iran and South Korea that spectators totalling “up to 30 percent of the stadium capacity” would be allowed into the 40,000-seater Al Janoub Stadium.

All spectators will be required to supply a negative result for a Covid-19 antigen test, with tickets available thereafter on a first-come first-served basis. Authorities in Qatar have previously allowed fans to attend matches in Doha, with a crowd of 1,044 admitted to the national team’s 2022 World Cup qualifier with Bangladesh earlier this month.

Games in the Asian Champions League were suspended earlier this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the event resuming in September when Qatar hosted teams from the west of Asia in a centralised bio-secure bubble.

Persepolis qualified for the final from that mini-tournament before Ulsan progressed through a similar event, also held in Doha from mid-November, for teams from the east of the continent.

Ulsan are aiming to win the Asian Champions League for the second time in the club’s history after claiming the title in 2012 while Persepolis are seeking to secure their maiden victory in the continent’s premier club competition.

tags
top news
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
99.9% Congress members want Rahul Gandhi as President: Randeep Surjewala
99.9% Congress members want Rahul Gandhi as President: Randeep Surjewala
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In