FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid : The new faces for season’s first El Clasico

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:45 IST

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid were busy in the transfer window this summer, meaning that there’ll be some high-profile new faces on show this week. With 178 LaLiga Clasicos already in the history books, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is a fixture that already has many, many chapters. Yet, as always, more are to be written, with new characters in this long-running story appearing every season.

Both these giants of Spanish football brought in new players during the summer, each of whom will be determined to make an impact when the ball gets rolling at the Camp Nou this Wednesday.

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

The reigning LaLiga Santander champions had already agreed to sign de Jong from Ajax before the Dutch midfielder’s side knocked Real Madrid out of last season’s Champions League. His performance in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, which saw Los Blancos crash out of the competition in the last 16, got Blaugrana fans extra excited and now they’ll be hoping he can put Real Madrid to the sword again.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

The 18-year-old Brazilian has proved a revelation in his first season at the club following a summer transfer from Santos, scoring on his LaLiga debut against Osasuna and then netting a perfect hat-trick (left foot, right foot and header) in his first Champions League start against Galatasaray in November. Already a full Brazilian international, Rodrygo could well prove decisive in the latter stages of the Clasico.

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

This is Antoine Griezmann’s first ever Clásico, but he knows all too well what it’s like to take on Real Madrid in a crunch rivalry match from his days with Atlético de Madrid. Over the course of his career, the Frenchman has scored eight goals against the team in white; considering there are only two other clubs he’s scored more frequently against, this shows just how tuned in he can be when taking on Real Madrid.

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

One of the positive stories to start the season has been the impact of Ferland Mendy, the French left-back signed by the capital city club during the summer. While he has to compete with Marcelo for minutes, he has been impressive whenever he’s been called upon and could be a wildcard if he features at the Camp Nou.

Junior Firpo (Barcelona)

Junior Firpo is one of the most promising left-backs in Spanish football and has really added to Barcelona’s squad depth since arriving from Betis in August. While Jordi Alba remains the likely starter for Barcelona for this match if he recovers from his injury, Junior can no doubt help carry the load to help his new team.

Luka Jović (Real Madrid)

With 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, Luka Jović was one of the hottest transfer targets of the summer, leading Real Madrid to fork out around €60million for the 21-year-old Serbian. He has often been brought on as a substitute so far this season as he eases into life at Real Madrid, but as we’ve seen in the past substitutes can play a crucial role in El Clásico. If Real Madrid need a goal late on, then Jović could well be the man Zinedine Zidane turns to.

