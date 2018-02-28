FC Goa co-owner Virat Kohli launches Forca Goa Foundation

India skipper and FC Goa co-owner Virat Kohli today unveiled the team’s new jersey and launched the Forca Goa Foundation ahead of their last home game against ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda.

Forca Goa Foundation claims to be ‘a multi-programme NGO that provides grassroot training to children and uses football as a vehicle for positive development in the state’.

Indian captain Kohli attended the match as a show of support for the Gaurs as well as to extend his support to the launch of the foundation.

“The change in jersey is a symbolic representation of the whole club showing solidarity and pledging our continued support to creating an ecosystem. This is a unique venture for us and I am extremely happy to be a part of this journey,” Kohli said.

“With the help of the Foundation, we hope to inspire more children irrespective of gender to take support and train and groom them into through professionals. He urged the parents and children that they should look for the opportunity to embrace,” he added.

The Gaurs will steer away from their traditional blue home kit and will sport a new jersey with the brand colours and logo of its sister organisation for this game.

Akshay Tandon, club President and co-owner said, “It is with great pride and a deep sense of commitment that we had launched the Forca Goa Foundation today. We are thankful to Virat. We hope that the foundation can help inspire individuals and communities to work towards a better future,” he said.