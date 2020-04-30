e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Fellaini struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: Report

Fellaini struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: Report

The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays for Shandong Luneng in China, followed in the footsteps of international teammate Axel Witsel, who has also invested in the Pro League club.

football Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:51 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Brussels
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini during training.
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini during training. (REUTERS)
         

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros ($3.26 million) to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays for Shandong Luneng in China, followed in the footsteps of international teammate Axel Witsel, who has also invested in the Pro League club.

According to one report, Borussia Dortmund’s Witsel recently acquired a 45-percent stake in Standard’s stadium, which is due to undergo extensive renovation works.

Standard were refused a professional licence by the Belgian football federation earlier this month. Without it, the 10-time national champions could be relegated to the amateur divisions.

They have appealed to the Belgian sports court, and are expected to obtain the licence thanks to the help of Fellaini and other investors, according to the Belga agency.

The court is expected to make a decision on May 5.

tags
top news
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor attend
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor attend
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News