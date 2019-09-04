FIFA 20 ratings: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - Find out who clinched the top rank in leaked list

football

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:18 IST

The player ratings for the upcoming FIFA 20 game were leaked on Twitter and according to the list, Lionel Messi was the top rated footballer ahead of rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Last year, Ronaldo and Messi were given the same 94/100 rating but this time, the game developers have decided to change it up. Messi retained his 94 rating but Ronaldo slipped to the second spot with 93. Neymar (92), Eden Hazard (91) and Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Luka Modric all on 90. This year, Juventus and Ronaldo will not feature on the game after the Italian Serie A club signed an exclusive deal with FIFA’s biggest rivals Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

READ: How European football’s moneyball swung

Earlier this week, Ronaldo admitted that Messi has made him “a better player” and that he enjoys a “healthy” rivalry with the Argentine great. However, Portuguese star Ronaldo, whose influence at Real Madrid mirrored that of Messi at Barcelona before he left for Juventus, admitted that the pair have never socialised together.

“I really admire the career he has had and from his side, he has already talked of the disappointment when I left Spain because it was a rivalry that he appreciated,” Ronaldo told TVI in Portugal.

“It’s a good rivalry but it’s not unique -- Michael Jordan had rivalries in basketball, there was Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in Formula 1. The thing they all had in common is that they were healthy rivalries.” Ronaldo and Messi have won the coveted Ballon d’Or five times each, a factor that helps each player flourish.

READ: Ronaldo mocks VAR after scoring goal in Juventus’ win over Napoli - Watch

“I have no doubt that Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa. When I am winning trophies it must sting him and it’s the same for me when he wins,” he said.

“I have an excellent professional relationship because we have been sharing the same moments for 15 years.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 20:16 IST