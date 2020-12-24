e-paper
FIFA cancels U17 and U20 World Cups in 2021

FIFA cancels U17 and U20 World Cups in 2021

FIFA says “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel.”

football Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:49 IST
Associated Press
FIFA File Photo
FIFA File Photo (Getty Images)
         

FIFA has canceled the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups scheduled for next year due to the pandemic. The next editions are now due to be staged in 2023, with Indonesia still hosting the U20s and Peru the U17s.

FIFA says “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel.”

The governing body added “it became clear that the global situation has failed to normalize to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways.”

