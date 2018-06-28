FIFA World Cup 2018: Teams already in Round of 16 and who can join them

The group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018 will come to a close on June 28, 2018 and the line-up for the round of 16 encounters are all but decided at this stage. (Full FIFA World Cup 2018 coverage)

Only two slots in the knockout stage remain up for grabs and both will be decided in the first round of matches that will kick off on Thursday.

Both of the remaining sides will come from Group H and there are currently three teams who are vying for that spot - Colombia, Japan and Senegal.

Both Japan and Senegal can seal their passage into the next round with a draw or win in their final group games vs. Poland and Colombia, respectively.

A win for Colombia, however, will see them qualify ahead of either Japan or Senegal.

England and Belgium will take on each other in a clash of the European heavyweights as they battle it out for top spot in their group on Thursday.

Both sides -- packed with Premier League talent -- have sailed through Group G, winning their two games and are now in the curious situation of weighing up whether they even want to top the section.

There has been some talk that England might have an easier route at the World Cup if they lose in Kaliningrad. England currently top the group and need only a draw to make it to the next round as group toppers.

Panama and Tunisia also face off in a Group G match with nothing but pride at stake, as both sides are already out of contention for the knockouts.

Here’s a look at the Round of 16 matches that have been decided thus far, as well as which ones are yet to be decided:

June 30, 2018 - France vs Argentina (7:30 PM IST), Uruguay vs Portugal (11:30 PM IST)

July 1, 2018 - Spain vs Russia (7:30 PM IST), Croatia vs Denmark (11:30 PM IST)

July 2, 2018 - Brazil vs Mexico, (7:30 PM IST), G1 vs H2 (11:30 PM IST)

July 3, 2018 - Sweden vs Switzerland, (7:30 PM IST), H1 vs G2 (11:30 PM IST)