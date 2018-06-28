‘Speechless’ - Germany’s loss to South Korea and FIFA World Cup 2018 exit stuns fans
Germany’s 2-0 loss to South Korea that saw them eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2018 elicited plenty of responses on social media, ranging from the heartbroken to downright hilarious.football Updated: Jun 28, 2018 10:13 IST
Germany’s 2-0 loss to South Korea that resulted in their elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2018 broke quite a few records. (Germany vs South Korea report)
For one, their loss means that this is the third consecutive FIFA World Cup wherein the defending champions have crashed out of the first round itself, and the fourth time overall in the last 18 years. (Germany vs South Korea highlights)
Amazingly, it was also the first time since 1938 that Germany were eliminated from the tournament before the knockout stages of the competition.
But the records broken by the Germany national football team pale in comparison to the number of fans they left heartbroken, many of whom were confident of their side becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.
The shock and sadness of the loss was reflected on social media, where fans struggled to come to grips with their exit from the tournament.
Speechless 😶 Germany are out of the #WorldCup. #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #KORGER 2-0 pic.twitter.com/FhN2QtNZmp— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 27, 2018
A beautiful moment to saver #KORGER #GER #WorldCup18— Dan (@ITZDANNNO) June 27, 2018
pic.twitter.com/0oiyEuGmb4
If today taught us anything it's that possession and cute passing does not defend a World Cup title. Germany have no urgency or desire to win. #GER #KORGER— BVB Network (@BVB_Network) June 27, 2018
When you realize Germany has just been eliminated from the #WorldCup 😱😱😱#MEXSWE #KORGER #KOR #GER #SWE #MEX pic.twitter.com/YvNQ6GDlIo— Dakovan Banks ⚽ (@TheRealDakovan) June 27, 2018
Rival fans, however, had a field day poking fun at Die Mannschaft.
AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA— FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018
Feliz 🇰🇷🇩🇪18, @ToniKroos! #GloboNaCopa https://t.co/KpUTsihhCa— globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) June 28, 2018
*Germany 🇩🇪 has gone to Russia 🇷🇺 twice unprepared*— Thango (@ThangoBhiyoza) June 27, 2018
1. First it was World War 🔫_
2. Now Fifa World Cup⚽_
*I wasnt sleeping during history lessons* #KORGER
World Cup WhatsApp Group— MAZEN (@mazen_27) June 27, 2018
Russia created Group
Argentina Joined
England Joined
Portugal Joined
Egypt Left
Saudi Arabia left
Iran Left
Nigeria left
Russia Made South Korea Admin
South Korea Removed Germany 🇩🇪
#KORGER
1938: #GER knocked out in group stages.— 442stat.com (@442stat) June 27, 2018
1939: World War II starts
2018: #GER knocked out in group stages.
2019: ❓❓❓😲😲😲#Worldcup #Rusia2018 #KOR #KORGER #WetheReds #DieMannschaft #Neuer #Germany pic.twitter.com/Fn0QzoAV5h
It’s gonna be damn bouncy for any Korean in Mexico for the rest of the day 😂#MEXSWE #KORGER— Aurelia | 🎧 BTS - Fake Love 🎶 (@AureUnnie) June 27, 2018
pic.twitter.com/mp1VdJiB0R