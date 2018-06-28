 ‘Speechless’ - Germany’s loss to South Korea and FIFA World Cup 2018 exit stuns fans | football | Hindustan Times
  • Thursday, Jun 28, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 28, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

‘Speechless’ - Germany’s loss to South Korea and FIFA World Cup 2018 exit stuns fans

Germany’s 2-0 loss to South Korea that saw them eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2018 elicited plenty of responses on social media, ranging from the heartbroken to downright hilarious.

football Updated: Jun 28, 2018 10:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Germany's forward Timo Werner reacts after failing to score during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018. Germany lost 2-0.
Germany's forward Timo Werner reacts after failing to score during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018. Germany lost 2-0. (AFP)

Germany’s 2-0 loss to South Korea that resulted in their elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2018 broke quite a few records. (Germany vs South Korea report)

For one, their loss means that this is the third consecutive FIFA World Cup wherein the defending champions have crashed out of the first round itself, and the fourth time overall in the last 18 years. (Germany vs South Korea highlights)

Amazingly, it was also the first time since 1938 that Germany were eliminated from the tournament before the knockout stages of the competition.

But the records broken by the Germany national football team pale in comparison to the number of fans they left heartbroken, many of whom were confident of their side becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

The shock and sadness of the loss was reflected on social media, where fans struggled to come to grips with their exit from the tournament.

Rival fans, however, had a field day poking fun at Die Mannschaft.

tags

more from football