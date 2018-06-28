‘Speechless’ - Germany’s loss to South Korea and FIFA World Cup 2018 exit stuns fans

Germany’s 2-0 loss to South Korea that resulted in their elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2018 broke quite a few records. (Germany vs South Korea report)

For one, their loss means that this is the third consecutive FIFA World Cup wherein the defending champions have crashed out of the first round itself, and the fourth time overall in the last 18 years. (Germany vs South Korea highlights)

Amazingly, it was also the first time since 1938 that Germany were eliminated from the tournament before the knockout stages of the competition.

But the records broken by the Germany national football team pale in comparison to the number of fans they left heartbroken, many of whom were confident of their side becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

The shock and sadness of the loss was reflected on social media, where fans struggled to come to grips with their exit from the tournament.

If today taught us anything it's that possession and cute passing does not defend a World Cup title. Germany have no urgency or desire to win. #GER #KORGER — BVB Network (@BVB_Network) June 27, 2018

Rival fans, however, had a field day poking fun at Die Mannschaft.

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

*Germany 🇩🇪 has gone to Russia 🇷🇺 twice unprepared*



1. First it was World War 🔫_

2. Now Fifa World Cup⚽_



*I wasnt sleeping during history lessons* #KORGER — Thango (@ThangoBhiyoza) June 27, 2018

World Cup WhatsApp Group

Russia created Group



Argentina Joined



England Joined



Portugal Joined



Egypt Left



Saudi Arabia left



Iran Left



Nigeria left



Russia Made South Korea Admin



South Korea Removed Germany 🇩🇪



#KORGER — MAZEN (@mazen_27) June 27, 2018