FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia, highlights: Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard give BEL big win

Belgium have closed in on a spot in the last 16 with a magnificent 5-2 win over Tunisia in their Group G encounter in Moscow. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored a brace for Belgium and Michy Batshuayi gave Belgium a comfortable victory. Khazri and Dylan Broon scored for Tunisia but it was not enough as they suffered yet another loss. A loss for Panama or England will seal their spot in the last 16. Get highlights of Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Group G game here.

If you are unable to see live updates of Belgium vs Tunisia, click here.