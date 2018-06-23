 FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia, highlights: Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard give BEL big win | football | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jun 25, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia, highlights: Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard give BEL big win

Get highlights of Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Group G game here. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored a brace as Belgium thrashed Tunisia 5-2 to close in on a last 16 spot.

football Updated: Jun 23, 2018 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Get highlights of Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Group G game here. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored two goals as Belgium thrashed Tunisia 5-2.
Get highlights of Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Group G game here. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored two goals as Belgium thrashed Tunisia 5-2.(REUTERS)

Belgium have closed in on a spot in the last 16 with a magnificent 5-2 win over Tunisia in their Group G encounter in Moscow. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored a brace for Belgium and Michy Batshuayi gave Belgium a comfortable victory. Khazri and Dylan Broon scored for Tunisia but it was not enough as they suffered yet another loss. A loss for Panama or England will seal their spot in the last 16. Get highlights of Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Group G game here.

If you are unable to see live updates of Belgium vs Tunisia, click here.

tags

more from football
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature