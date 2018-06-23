FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia, highlights: Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard give BEL big win
Get highlights of Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Group G game here. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored a brace as Belgium thrashed Tunisia 5-2 to close in on a last 16 spot.football Updated: Jun 23, 2018 19:45 IST
Belgium have closed in on a spot in the last 16 with a magnificent 5-2 win over Tunisia in their Group G encounter in Moscow. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored a brace for Belgium and Michy Batshuayi gave Belgium a comfortable victory. Khazri and Dylan Broon scored for Tunisia but it was not enough as they suffered yet another loss. A loss for Panama or England will seal their spot in the last 16. Get highlights of Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Group G game here.
If you are unable to see live updates of Belgium vs Tunisia, click here.