FIFA World Cup 2018, Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, highlights: KSA 2-1 EGY

Salem Al Dawsari scored with the last kick of the game as Saudi Arabia ended their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign with a consolation 2-1 win over Egypt in Group A on Monday. Al Dawsari’s goal means that Saudi Arabia finish third in the pool on three points, while Egypt return home without a point to show for their efforts. The win for Saudi Arabia means they finish the group stages with a win, even if it is just a consolation. However, Egypt have some serious questions to ask of their side after they succumbed to three consecutive losses in the tournament. Get highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt here.

If you can’t see the highlights of Saudi Arabia and Egypt click here.