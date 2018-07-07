FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter-final, Sweden vs England, live updates

Harry Kane will look to fire England into their first FIFA World Cup semi-final for 28 years when they face Sweden in Samara. Gareth Southgate’s men shifted one considerable monkey from their backs against Colombia on earlier this week with a penalty shootout victory - their first in the tournament’s history. After disappointing showings in the past two editions in South Africa and Brazil, England’s progress to the quarter-finals has whipped the nation into a frenzy of optimism and fantasy. Overall from 24 meetings, England have won eight to Sweden’s seven, with nine games ending in a draw. Follow live updates of Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter-final in Samara here (FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

The highlight of Sweden’s campaign so far has been a 3-0 win over Mexico and a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.

Sweden have, of course, enjoyed some memorable World Cup campaigns in the past -- reaching the final on home soil in 1958 where they lost to Brazil and then the semi-finals in 1994 where again the South Americans ended their dreams.

Swedish captain Andreas Granqvist isn’t worried about England enjoying the greater possession and expects his team to stick to their tried and tested approach.