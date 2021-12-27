e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Former Dundee United manager McLean dies aged 83

Former Dundee United manager McLean dies aged 83

Former Dundee United manager Jim McLean, who masterminded victories over Barcelona and Borussia Moenchengladbach on the way to the 1987 UEFA Cup final, has died at the age of 83.

football Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuterss
Jim McLean in 2017.
Jim McLean in 2017.(Getty Images)
         

Former Dundee United manager Jim McLean, who masterminded victories over Barcelona and Borussia Moenchengladbach on the way to the 1987 UEFA Cup final, has died at the age of 83, the Scottish Premiership side said in a statement.

McLean guided United to their only Scottish top flight title in 1983 and helped the club challenge the dominance of Glasgow sides Celtic and Rangers, a feat he described as “a corner shop taking on Marks and Spencer”.

“An integral part of our history and rise to the forefront of European football, Jim was simply a titan of Dundee United folklore, cherished by the United family the world over. He will be sorely missed by us all,” United said.

McLean led the club to Scottish League Cup titles in 1979-80 and 1980-81, and a league triumph in 1983, but it was on the European stage where United made the biggest impact.

After reaching the semi-finals of the European Cup in 1984, where they lost 3-2 to AS Roma over two legs, United shouldered aside Barcelona and Borussia Moenchengladbach before losing 2-1 on aggregate to IFK Gothenburg in the UEFA Cup final three years later. McLean spent 22 years as United manager before retiring in 1993.

tags
top news
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president, takes over from Nitish Kumar
RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president, takes over from Nitish Kumar
Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’
Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In