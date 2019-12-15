e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Frank Lampard wants Chelsea players to show more personality

Lampard’s fourth-placed team suffered their fourth loss in five games with midfielder Dan Gosling sealing all three points for the visitors, who ended their five-match losing streak.

Dec 15, 2019 17:03 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he understood the frustration of supporters after his side failed to excite them once again in their 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Bournemouth on Saturday. Lampard’s fourth-placed team suffered their fourth loss in five games with midfielder Dan Gosling sealing all three points for the visitors, who ended their five-match losing streak.

Former England international Lampard said that his youthful team, which had racked up a string of victories earlier in the campaign, lacked the urgency and personality needed to carve open struggling Bournemouth. “In front of our fans we’re not playing well enough and getting enough results,” Lampard told reporters.

Chelsea suffered a similar 1-0 home defeat against West Ham United last month and were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Everton after another lacklustre performance last weekend. “The fans shouldn’t be excited if we’re playing 10 balls across our back four. That’s not a team I want to manage,” Lampard added.

“Some responsibility is on the players to excite them and have the personality to take the ball and beat someone. “I can’t find anyone wanting in terms of how we apply ourselves but what we do on the pitch is the main thing, and at the moment it’s not good enough.”

Lampard’s side visit London rivals Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday, before hosting relegation-threatened Southampton and travelling to Arsenal later this month.

