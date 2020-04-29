e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Franz Beckenbauer corruption trial ends without verdict

Franz Beckenbauer corruption trial ends without verdict

The five-year-long trial, held in Switzerland, of 74-year-old Beckenbauer and three other men was suspended because of the health crisis and the statute of limitations has now expired.

football Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:05 IST
AFP
AFP
Geneva
A file photo of Franz Beckenbauer.
A file photo of Franz Beckenbauer.(AP)
         

German football great Franz Beckenbauer’s trial on corruption charges linked to the 2006 World Cup has ended without a verdict after previously being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-year-long trial, held in Switzerland, of 74-year-old Beckenbauer and three other men was suspended because of the health crisis and the statute of limitations has now expired.

Beckenbauer, who headed the organising committee for the 2006 World Cup, had denied the allegations.

FIFA said on Tuesday it was disappointed that the trial would not proceed.

“FIFA is deeply disappointed that the trial related to the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 will not take place because it has now become time barred,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.

“The fact that the case has now ended without a result of any kind is very worrying, not only for football but also for the administration of justice in Switzerland.” FIFA said it hoped the “truth” around the payment of 10 million Swiss francs at the centre of the accusations would come to light one day.

“For FIFA this case is certainly not over as we cannot and will not accept that a CHF 10 million payment is made from FIFA accounts without a proper reason.” Beckenbauer was a World Cup winner as a player in 1974 and coach when West Germany won in 1990.

In Switzerland, criminal proceedings concerning a fraud allegation must take place within 15 years. Because Beckenbauer’s case dates back to an incident in 2005, courts no longer have jurisdiction over the case.

Beckenbauer was accused of making payments to former FIFA executive Mohamed bin Hammam in 2005. Beckenbauer has denied he paid money to anyone “to buy votes” to help Germany win the right to host the 2006 finals.

Germany beat the pre-vote favourites South Africa 12-11 in the ballot.

top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News