Home / Football / Germany striker Werner close to joining Chelsea from Leipzig

Germany striker Werner close to joining Chelsea from Leipzig

He has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season for Leipzig, which has reached the Champions League quarterfinals. Werner, who moved to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, will compete with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud for the striker spot at Chelsea.

football Updated: Jun 05, 2020 08:58 IST
Associated Press
LONDON
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v RB Leipzig - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - June 1, 2020 RB Leipzig's Timo Werner scores their third goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v RB Leipzig - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - June 1, 2020 RB Leipzig's Timo Werner scores their third goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

Germany striker Timo Werner could be headed to Chelsea from Leipzig. The Premier League club reportedly agreed to a deal in principle to sign Werner after meeting his release clause of around 60 million euros ($68 million), which expires on June 15. The 24-year-old Werner has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The London team has already agreed to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, who is set to join on July 1.

