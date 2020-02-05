Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Possible records that Juventus star can break in 2020

football

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in world football right now and the Portuguese superstar celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday. The Juventus star has been enjoying a brilliant run of form this season and he recently recorded 200 million followers on Instagram. Ronaldo has scored 19 goals in the Serie A this season and he is just second behind Ciro Immobile. The charismatic footballer has already won three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, one Serie A, five Champions League in his illustrious career and here’s a look at all the records that he can possibly break in 2020.

1) Ronaldo has scored 99 international goals till now and with the Euro 2020 just round the corner, the Portuguese star has a good chance to go pass the record 109 goals scored by Iran’s Ali Daei to become the top international scorer of all time.

2} If Ronaldo can end the season as the Serie A top goalscorer, he will become the first player in history to have been top goal-scorer in the English (Premier League), Spanish (La Liga) and Italian (Serie A) leagues.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League title five times in his career and if he can win the title once again with Juventus, he he will equal Francisco Gento’s (Real Madrid) record for winning the tournament most number of times.

4) Ronaldo currently has eight hat-tricks in the Champions League along with FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and he has a chance to extend his lead over his most prominent rival.

