e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Home comforts no excuse for slacking off, says Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte

Home comforts no excuse for slacking off, says Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte

The 25-year-old is presently recovering from a hamstring problem, the latest in a litany of injuries that has limited him to eight appearances this season

football Updated: Mar 20, 2020 16:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City Training - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - February 25, 2020 Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City Training - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - February 25, 2020 Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff(Action Images via Reuters)
         

French defender Aymeric Laporte has urged his Manchester City teammates to keep up their home training routines during their self-isolation -- but admits he cannot stop thinking about the club’s possible exclusion from the Champions League. The 25-year-old is presently recovering from a hamstring problem, the latest in a litany of injuries that has limited him to eight appearances this season.

City’s players have had to stay at home and been given training plans since the reigning Premier League champions closed the training ground following British government advice on Monday to avoid all non-essential travel and contact. “That’s (personal training schedule) the best thing for everyone, that we do it every day,” Laporte said, quoted in The Times on Friday.

“They trust in you and you have to be professional. You have to follow what they say and we have to be responsible in this case. “When we return to normality, when we start training again outside, we have to be ready.”

Premier League chiefs on Thursday fixed a planned resumption of domestic football for April 30. Britain has only just begun to take the same restrictive measures as other European countries to fight the pandemic. Laporte said City players had been advised to adhere to the guidance on avoiding social contact.

“We have the same protocol as has been given out in all countries: stay at home as much as possible, don’t go out in the street, don’t shake hands with anyone,” said Laporte. “If you go to the supermarket and you see someone you know, say hello to them, but don’t shake their hands or get close to them.”

Laporte said he was worried about City’s ban from European football for two years for breaching financial fairplay rules, although the club has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). “We are waiting for a final decision,” said Laporte “We are going to see what happens next season.

“Obviously it would hurt us a lot if we aren’t in the Champions League next season. “I am very happy here at Manchester City. I am enjoying my football here. We are doing great things here. In the last two years we have won eight trophies.”

top news
Covid-19 Live: Number of coronavirus cases in India jumps to 223
Covid-19 Live: Number of coronavirus cases in India jumps to 223
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Tinder makes its location changing feature free for all users
Tinder makes its location changing feature free for all users
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News