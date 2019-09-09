HT GIFA: Teams gear up to battle it out on the field

football

With over 1,700 registrations, more than 450 teams in the training matches and 4,500 footballers set to showcase their skills on the field, Delhi-NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament, Ambience Group presents Hindustan Times Great Indian Football Action kicks off this weekend with its fifth season.

The much-awaited tournament has players very excited and rigorous training routines are on in full swing. Even parents, friends and in some instances, the entire neighbourhoods are gearing up to support and cheer for their favourite teams.

“I’m a huge football enthusiast and I love the initiative taken by Hindustan Times to conduct such an amazing tournament. Although I am unable to participate in the competition this year, I will definitely be cheering for my neighbourhood team this year,” says Vivaan Krishna Sethi, a resident of Defence Colony.

The training matches follow the same format as the previous seasons. Teams will participate in two categories, junior (Class V-VIII) and senior (IX-XII). Each team will compete in one knockout match, which will decide if they qualify for the next stage of matches. A small training session for teams will precede all qualifying matches, where each match will consist of two halves of 15 minutes each.

“I had participated in the previous season of HT GIFA and I am glad to be part of this amazing tournament this season as well. It was such an enthralling experience to be part of this competition and showcase our talent on the field. The team is very excited and can’t wait to be on the ground again. We’ve been preparing very hard for the training matches, especially concentrating on our fitness and the team’s coordination. We hope to take the trophy home this year,” says Sumit Sharma, captain, The Invincible.

The training matches for week 1, on August 31 and September 1 will be held at the CWG Village Sports Complex, Delhi from 8am. So come to cheer for your favourite teams and to check out all the action on the field this weekend.

