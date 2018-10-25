I would love travelling to India and meet ‘friend’ Ranveer Singh: Mesut Ozil

German footballer Mesut Ozil has expressed the desire to travel to India and meet his ‘friend’ Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood actor.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ozil wrote, “I’d love to travel to India in the near future ... and visit my friend @RanveerOfficial.”

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star was quick enough to respond to the midfielder and welcome him to India with “open arms”. He also promised “some sweet memories” to Ozil while in India for a tour.

“India awaits you with open arms and a whole lotta warmth, Mesut Bhai! ????promise you some sweet memories! Soon... Insha Allah!” Singh tweeted.

Ranveer Singh, who is a passionate sports lover, recently had a fan moment with the Arsenal player. Taking to his Instagram the actor had shared a picture posing with ‘a true champion’.

“An absolute pleasure meeting @m10_official A thorough gentleman...full of warmth, humility & grace. A true champion. Thank you for hosting us today,” he had captioned the image.

Recently, Singh attended various international football matches and was spotted cheering for his favourite teams.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 09:43 IST