India striker Jeje takes part in online gaming event to aid volunteer died during lockdown

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:13 IST

Indian football team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has joined forces with mobile gamers from Mizoram for an online gaming event to aid the family of a volunteer who died while enforcing the lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

The 18-year-old H Lalvenmawii died last week while doing duty of enforcing the lockdown in a remote corner of the state.

Lalpekhlua, one of the 31 professional footballers who took part in the online gaming event, said everyone needs to come together to “help one another” to combat the current situation.

“For me, it’s simple. Every person should be ready to come out and help one another. It doesn’t matter where we are from, and what we have. Everyone has to help and that is why I am here for the cause,” said Lalpekhlua.

“I sincerely hope that we are going to get through this together, and everything will be normal in Mizoram soon,” said the player who had donated blood during the lockdown.

Lalvenmawii was camping at the Myanmar border to enforce the lockdown but unfortunately contracted malaria that caused her death on June 9.

“The people of Mizoram have shared their sincere condolences for the deceased. Hence, we decided to have this exhibition match to honour the deceased patriot,” he added.

The online gaming event saw over 100 participants, who played the popular multiplayer game PUBG Mobile, as viewers watched via live stream and contributed to the cause.

The 31 footballers from Mizoram included players from top clubs across the country such as Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Laldanmawia Ralte.