India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers LIVE score: IND eye first victory

Live Updates: The Indian football team take on higher-ranked Oman in a do-or-die FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying round match in Muscat. India have failed to win a single game out of their four so far and will have to record a win in this tie to have any outside chance of qualification. India had lost to Oman in their home leg in Guwahati. Sunil Chhetri had scored in the first half to give India the lead but Oman struck twice in the final 10 minutes to dash their hopes. Oman are coming into this match after an emphatic (4-1) win over Bangladesh here on November 14. India, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Points Table India are fourth in the Group E table with three points while Oman are second with nine points from four matches. Qatar are on top with 10 points from four outings.




