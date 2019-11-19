India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers LIVE score: IND eye first victory
India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers Live Updates: Follow live score and updates from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier between India and Oman in Muscat.
-
20:10 hrs IST
-
20:06 hrs IST
-
20:00 hrs IST
Live Updates: The Indian football team take on higher-ranked Oman in a do-or-die FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying round match in Muscat. India have failed to win a single game out of their four so far and will have to record a win in this tie to have any outside chance of qualification. India had lost to Oman in their home leg in Guwahati. Sunil Chhetri had scored in the first half to give India the lead but Oman struck twice in the final 10 minutes to dash their hopes. Oman are coming into this match after an emphatic (4-1) win over Bangladesh here on November 14. India, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Points Table
India are fourth in the Group E table with three points while Oman are second with nine points from four matches. Qatar are on top with 10 points from four outings.
India starting XI
The Indian 🇮🇳 lineup for #OMAIND ⚔ is here! 👊🏻#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/uuoa62YiJD— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 19, 2019
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier between India and Oman in Muscat. A first half strike from Sunil Chhetri gave India hopes of beating Oman in the first leg in Guwahati in September but it ultimately turned out to be so-near-yet-so-far as the Gulf nation struck twice in the final 10 minutes to outwit the home side. Oman are coming into this match after an emphatic (4-1) win over Bangladesh here on November 14.