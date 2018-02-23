Indian Arrows’ Prabhsukhan Singh Gill hopes to raise the bar set by Dheeraj Singh

When Indian Arrows faced East Bengal in the first I-League game of 2018, it was a huge occasion for Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

The 17-year old goalkeeper has been a part of the Indian youth football system for quite some time now, but this was his first opportunity to prove himself on the big stage.

Till then, Gill had to play second fiddle to Manipur-based keeper Dheeraj Singh and although he was a part of the squad, the youngster did not play a single minute of India’s 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign.

However, with Dheeraj leaving Indians Arrows in order to try out for Scottish side Motherwell FC, Gill was finally given the chance to make his I-League debut and the Ludhiana-born youngster believes that the game was the ‘most important moment’ of his career.

“It was really painful to watch the World Cup from the bench. But, it was a great learning opportunity and it made me even more determined to prove myself. So, when I was handed my debut, I knew that it was the biggest match of his career and I need to give my one hundred percent.”

“When Dheeraj (Singh) left, there was a lot of controversy around it. But, I cannot afford to pay attention to that as I need to justify his place in the team with my performances,” he added.

Born in Sarabha village in Ludhiana, sports was always a major part of Prabhsukhan Singh Gill’s childhood. While Gill’s father and uncle were hockey players, his brother - Gursimrat Singh Gill - was a talented footballer and he is currently playing for the Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC.

Gill used to accompany his brother to his practice sessions and soon, he fell in love with the beautiful game. But, he did not always want to become a goalkeeper and that was the reason why he came really close to quitting football after appearing for trials at the Chandigarh Football Academy.

“I mainly played as a defender in my young days. But, when I went for the Chandigarh Academy trials, they said that I will make a good goalkeeper. I was really disappointed and I even though about leaving the game. Thankfully, my family talked some sense into me,” he said with a smile.

Since then, Gill has worked tirelessly in order to improve his game and the youngster believes that his hunger for success has increased considerably over time. As a result, Gill is aware of the challenges that lie ahead for him and the 17-year old is ready to face them with his unwavering determination.

“In the future, I would love to try out for a foreign club like Dheeraj. But, right now, I need to keep improving my game and become the first-choice keeper for the national U-19 team,” he said.