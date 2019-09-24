e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019

Indian football team announce 29 probables for camp ahead of Bangladesh game

Indian Football Team on Tuesday announced their 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

football Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A file photo of India's Sunil Chhetri.
A file photo of India's Sunil Chhetri.(REUTERS)
         

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named a 29 probables for a preparatory camp ahead the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh.

India held fancied Qatar to a goalless draw in Doha in their last match.

Squad:

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 23:11 IST

