Home / Football / Indian Super League reschedules six games in new year

Indian Super League reschedules six games in new year

The orgainsers have also swapped the games between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC (scheduled on February 7) and North East United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (scheduled on February 9).

football Updated: Dec 29, 2019 14:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
David Williams of ATK and Albert Serran of Bengaluru FC in action.
David Williams of ATK and Albert Serran of Bengaluru FC in action.(ISL)
         

The Indian Super League has rescheduled six matches of the ongoing 2019-20 season due to various factors.

According to a statement posted by ISL on its website, the game between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, which was postponed on December 12 due to CAA protests in Guwahati, will now be played on February 25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

One more game of NorthEast United has also been rescheduled as their engagement against Jamshedpur FC has been moved from January 2 to February 10 “due to non-availability of the stadium” because of Khelo India Youth Games, to be held at the venue from January 2 to 22.

The orgainsers have also swapped the games between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC (scheduled on February 7) and North East United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (scheduled on February 9).

The scheduled match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC, on February 12, has been moved to February 13, while the February 13 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC has been moved to February 12.

