e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Inter Milan confirm Mauro Icardi’s permanent transfer to PSG

Inter Milan confirm Mauro Icardi’s permanent transfer to PSG

According to a report in ESPN, PSG reportedly agreed to pay 50 million euros up-front and seven million euros in add-ons to convert the loan deal into permanent.

football Updated: May 31, 2020 20:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Paris
Paris St Germain's Mauro Icardi during the match.
Paris St Germain's Mauro Icardi during the match.(REUTERS)
         

French giants Paris St. Germain have signed Argentine striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal following a season-long loan at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have gone ahead with the option of signing the hotshot striker on a permanent basis that will see him stay at the club till 2024.

Italian heavyweights Inter announced the transfer on their website and thanked Icardi for donning the famous blue of the club for six years.

Icardi’s rich vein of form in the 2019-20 season might have pushed the PSG hierarchy to spend big bucks on the forward.

According to a report in ESPN, PSG reportedly agreed to pay 50 million euros up-front and seven million euros in add-ons to convert the loan deal into permanent.

Icadri scored 20 goals and provided four assists before all sport in the country was suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in March.

PSG were crowned champions of Ligue 1 as they held a 12-point difference over second-placed Marseille. In 27 matches, PSG had accumulated 68 points when season was abruptly halted while Marseille, who played one extra game, had 56 points in 28 games.

France was one of the first countries in Europe to suspend its football league in the wake of COVID-19 crisis as LaLiga, Premier League and Serie A are plotting a return in June. German Bundesliga, meanwhile, is already up and running with matches being hosted behind closed doors.

tags
top news
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Nisarga, the first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit state coast during June
Nisarga, the first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit state coast during June
LIVE: Maharashtra records 2,487 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 67,655
LIVE: Maharashtra records 2,487 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 67,655
Leading India to full independence, writes Rajnath Singh
Leading India to full independence, writes Rajnath Singh
Nepal govt moves to back new map legally, tables constitutional amendment
Nepal govt moves to back new map legally, tables constitutional amendment
New ITR forms make mandatory disclosure of cash deposits over Rs 1cr, foreign travel
New ITR forms make mandatory disclosure of cash deposits over Rs 1cr, foreign travel
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In