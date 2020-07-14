e-paper
Home / Football / Inter Milan overcome Torino 3-1 to move into 2nd in Serie A

Inter Milan overcome Torino 3-1 to move into 2nd in Serie A

Ashley Young and Diego Godín scored shortly after the break after a howler from Nerazzurri goalkeeper Samir Handanović gifted Andrea Belotti the opener. Lautaro Martínez all but sealed the match.

football Updated: Jul 14, 2020 06:18 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MILAN
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - July 13, 2020 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with Torino's Bremer, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - July 13, 2020 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with Torino's Bremer, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo(REUTERS)
         

Two quick second-half goals saw Inter Milan come from behind against Torino for a confidence-boosting 3-1 win in Serie A on Monday. Inter moved into second in the standings although its title hopes are slim as league leader Juventus has an eight-point advantage with six matches remaining. Torino remained five points above the relegation zone.

Inter needed a win after two disappointing results. But it was Torino which took the lead in the 17th minute when Handanović uncharacteristically spilled a corner, allowing Belotti the simplest of tap-ins.

Inter turned it around after the break as Martínez knocked down a ball for Young to fire in from close range, and three minutes later Godin headed in off the bar.

Inter extended its advantage in the 61st when Martínez’s shot took a deflection to loop over Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Belotti hit the bar moments later.

