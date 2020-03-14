e-paper
ISL Final LIVE, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK live updates: Teams eye historic third title

ISL Final LIVE: Catch all the action of Indian Super League final between Chennaiyin FC and ATK through out live blog.

football Updated: Mar 14, 2020 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Preview: There might not be any spectators to cheer them from the stands, but when ATK and Chennaiyin FC cross swords in their bid to win a record third Indian Super League (ISL) title, there would be no shortage of intensity at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, an advisory from the Sports Ministry on Thursday asked all national federations to ensure any sporting event be conducted without spectators. ATK, coached by Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas who guided them to their first title in the inaugural 2014 season, have been one of the two most consistent teams this season not dropping out of the top-four once. The two-time winners finished second in the points table.For the ‘miracle men’ of Chennai, they have seen Irish coach Owen Coyle turn the tables in quite remarkable fashion. The two-time winners were rock-bottom till December before Coyle replaced John Gregory and in the 14 matches in charge, Chennaiyin went on to lose just three to gatecrash the playoffs by finishing fourth.

Follow Chennaiyin FC vs ATK live updates below

19:31 hrs: KICKOFF! Chennai start the match as they immediately enter inside ATK’s box. Kuruniyan defends it away. Good start from Chennaiyin FC>

19:28 hrs: Toss:The toss lands in favour of Chennaiyin FC. They will attack from right to left in first half.

19:22 hrs: ATK FC (Bench):

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Victor Mongil, Armando Sosa Pena, Pronay Halder, Balwant Singh, Jobby Justin, Jayesh Rane.

19:20 hrs: ATK FC - Playing XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Regin Michael, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

19:12 hrs: Chennaiyin FC (Bench)

Karanjit Singh (GK), Masih Saighani, Deepak Tangri, Dragos Firtulescu, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali.

19:10 hrs: Chennaiyin FC - Playing XI

Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri.

19:00 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Indian Super League final between Chennaiyin FC and ATK. Both teams have won two titles each so far and the winner of this clash will become the first team to win three ISL titles.

