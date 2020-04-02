e-paper
Jerome Boateng fined by Bayern Munich for transgressing guidelines

football Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:35 IST
Asian News International
Munich
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng during training.
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng during training.(REUTERS)
         

Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng has been fined for transgressing the guidelines issued by the club amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Bayern defender Jerome Boateng left Munich yesterday without permission from the club. Boateng has transgressed the guidelines issued by the club by being too far away from his home,” the club said in a statement.

“These guidelines govern the behaviour of the FC Bayern players in the current situation in line with the Bavarian state government’s directives on restrictions on movement and the recommendations of the health authorities,” the statement added.

The club further stated that it will donate the money to Munich hospitals.

“FC Bayern believes the club has a responsibility to be a role model. As a consequence of this transgression, the club has decided to impose a fine on Boateng. The club will donate the money to Munich hospitals,” the statement read.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the postponement of several tournaments including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

Globally, more than 44,000 people have died, about 900,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, and some 190,000 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

