 Juventus star escapes unhurt after car crash
Juventus star escapes unhurt after car crash

Douglas Costa’s Jeep was involved in a collision with a Fiat Punto, and the driver of that car was taken to hospital for minor injuries

Associated Press
Associated Press
Juventus were not training on Monday as the players had two days off following Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Parma. (AFP)

Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa has escaped unhurt after he was involved in a car crash.

The incident occurred on Monday on a motorway in northern Italy as Douglas Costa was returning to Turin.

His Jeep was involved in a collision with a Fiat Punto, and the driver of that car was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Juventus were not training on Monday as the players had two days off following Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Parma.

Costa was substituted at halftime during that match with a muscle injury in his left thigh.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 23:47 IST

