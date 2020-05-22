e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Juventus to train in ‘larger groups’ as all players test negative

Juventus to train in ‘larger groups’ as all players test negative

On Tuesday, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had also turned up for training as clubs in Italy look to get the players up and running before potential resumption of football in the country.

football Updated: May 22, 2020 10:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Turin
FILE PHOTOJuventus players pose for a team group photo
FILE PHOTOJuventus players pose for a team group photo(REUTERS)
         

Italian football club Juventus has informed that all its first-team players tested negative for COVID-19 and that training will resume in “larger groups” in the next few days.

In a statement on Thursday, the club said: “In application of the indications by the FIGC’s Federal Medical Scientific Commission, yesterday, the whole team underwent diagnostic tests which came back with negative results; in the next few days training will resume in larger groups.”

Juventus’ players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups, all whilst keeping their distance at Continassa.

On Tuesday, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had also turned up for training as clubs in Italy look to get the players up and running before potential resumption of football in the country.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic and the authorities are now targetting mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A which remains suspended atleast until June 14.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has set the date of commencement for the start of 2020-21 season as September 1, adding that the current Serie A season will have to be completed by August 20.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In